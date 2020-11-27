Advertisement

Salvation Army’s ‘Red Kettle Campaign’ facing new challenges with pandemic

For the 2020 season, the Salvation Army has made a list of changes to make sure both those donating and volunteers feel safe about the process.
By Matt Heilman
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The more-than-century-old campaign to help needy families year-round is in full swing with the holiday season. While this time of year shines a spotlight on the continuous need, this year, the Salvation Army’s “Red Kettle Campaign” faces new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salvation Army says the need for its services has jumped 155 percent nationwide. That need comes as COVID-19 also impacts giving.

“There are fewer locations for the kettle because there’s less foot traffic, the coin shortage, some of the local shutdowns as a result of the pandemic. (This) will all combine to reduce the amount that we receive from the red kettle by about $60 million across the country,” Salvation Army National Commander Kenneth Hodder said.

In an effort to curb some of the losses from COVID-19, the Salvation Army started its campaign early this year, in September. The organization also has introduced “Kettle Pay” where you can tap your phone or scan a QR code to make a digital donation. Kettles are still out to accept coins and cash.

You can learn more about the organization’s services and several ways you can donate on The Salvation Army’s website.

