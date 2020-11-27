2 earthquakes in 2 days rattle parts of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichitans felt what they described as homes and windows shaking followed by a big boom on Friday. The effects come as a second earthquake hits Wichita in two days.

The Kansas Geological Survey said Friday’s event struck near 13th and Greenwich shortly before 12:30 p.m. with a recorded magnitude of 2.6. Another quake rattled the city in the same area around 4:30 p.m on Thanksgiving Day measuring 2.7 in magnitude.

Experts say earthquakes in the Wichita metro area are not common, but they have an idea of what happened for a pair to be recorded in as many days.

“Part of it is related to large amounts of water being disposed as a result of fracking and horizontal drilling in south-central Kansas and Oklahoma,” said Don Steeples with the Kansas Geological Survey.

There were no reports of significant damage with the earthquakes that were relatively small in scale, but certainly strong enough to catch a lot of attention in Wichita, especially on the east side. Experts say earthquakes have again become more frequent in Kansas and an aftershock over the weekend is likely following the earthquakes recorded Thursday and Friday in Wichita.

