Weekend starts mild; turns windy & colder

By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that Saturday will likely end up being the pick day over the weekend, then windy and colder weather returns for Sunday. In between the nice weather and the windy weather, a chance for some sprinkles or showers will develop in southern Kansas.

Saturday will have increasing clouds over southern Kansas throughout the day. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for the start of the day, turning into 50s for highs with light southwest breezes.

The best chance for some light sprinkles or showers will be south of highway 54 heading into early Sunday. Strong north winds take over at the end of the weekend to usher in colder weather. Highs Sunday will be in the 40s, but north winds will make it feel like 30s.

A storm settling over the Plains next week could bring some light snow to the area Wednesday or Thursday. It’s unlikely to cause any big travel concerns in Kansas, but uncertainty is still rather high this many days out.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NE/SW 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 56.

Tomorrow night: Turning cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 39.

Sun: High: 50 AM sprinkles, turning sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 24 Sunny and breezy..

Tue: High: 51 Low: 23 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy; light snow overnight.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy; chance for light snow.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

