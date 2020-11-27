Wichita woman with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The COVID-19 pandemic adds another concern for expectant mothers who do what they can to keep themselves and their babies healthy. While there’s a lot that they can’t control, many expecting parents like to plan. One Wichita couple celebrating the healthy arrival of their baby girl shared their story this week, reminding people that COVID-19 complicates plans.

This summer, Anna and Daniel Fenton shared the happy news that they were expecting their first child. By Thanksgiving, they welcomed baby Elizabeth Marie to the world. She was born Monday (Nov. 23). With the birth announcement, the couple shared that mom and baby are healthy, but one is COVID positive.

“The fact that I was just diagnosed with COVID is actually smaller news because I’ve been completely asymptomatic,” Anna said.

The Fentons planned to deliver their baby with the help of a midwife. That is until last week when their midwife became infected with COVID-19. Last week, so did Anna.

“We were like, ‘Okay, most first-time moms make it to like 40-41 weeks, we’ll be fine,’” Anna said. “And then she started coming while I was still in my quarantine period. By the time we got to the hospital, she was crowning and about 52 minutes later, there was a baby.”

Anna gave birth to baby Elizabeth at 38 weeks.

“It’s surreal. This is not a normal year. And having a baby, while that’s a very normal thing, it’s just a special blessing in a dark time,” Daniel Fenton said of his daughter’s birth.

Due to the family’s quarantine, it’ll be at least a few days before the rest of Anna and Daniel’s family can hold baby Elizabeth.

“God has really provided for us. We are extremely grateful about that,” Anna said. “But we do want to tell people to be careful, but not get discouraged.”

With a healthy birth following the unexpected news of a late-in-the-pregnancy COVID-19 diagnosis, the Fentons hope their story can help to ease the minds of expecting parents. They also hope it encourages them to be careful when it comes to the virus.

“Do what you can and be safe so you don’t have to go through this,” Daniel said.

“Yes, if you’re not COVID positive, everything’s simpler,” Anna added.

The Fentons were able to spend their first Thanksgiving as a family of three at home. They said everyone is doing well and they look forward to slowly and safely introducing their baby to the rest of the family.

