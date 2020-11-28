Advertisement

4You: Airmen from McConnell AFB return home from overseas deployment

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Airmen assigned to the 134th Air Control Squadron returned home Thursday (Thanksgiving) from an overseas deployment. The 134th ACS is assigned to the Kansas Air National guard’s 184th Wing out of McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in helping those in need this holiday season. Harvey County first responders are asking for donations for the annual holiday helpers drive.

