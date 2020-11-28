Advertisement

CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A panel of U.S. advisers will meet Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Tuesday’s meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when -- advice that the government almost always follows. The agenda for next week’s emergency meeting was posted Friday.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

FDA’s scientific advisers are holding a public meeting on Dec. 10 to review Pfizer’s request and send a recommendation to the FDA.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling coronavirus vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
2 earthquakes in 2 days rattle parts of Wichita
(MGN)
Kansas reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Wednesday
New solar farms coming to central Kansas
A new website connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers, allowing them to shop for...
Kansan man’s website takes ‘farm to table’ to new level
Anna and Daniel Fenton welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth Marie into the world on Nov. 23, 2020...
Wichita woman with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist