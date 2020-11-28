Cybercrimes spike as Americans shatter online shopping records

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Americans have shattered records since the COVID-19 pandemic began with some analysts predicting that online sales would reach $10 billion on Friday (Nov. 27) and reach $190 billion over the holiday season. With this comes a warning for online shoppers. The Federal Trade Commission says cybercrimes involving social media have more than tripled in the last year.

Facebook is now teaming up with the Better Business Bureau to warn online shoppers about fake ads and websites. The “Shop Safe, Shop Smart” campaign started this week and continues throughout December. To protect yourself, it’s best to buy from trusted sites and businesses, particularly ones you’ve done business with before and that have clear return and customer-satisfaction policies.

