Manhattan man arrested in Hutchinson for stabbing man, slashing tires

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Hutchinson made an arrest after a stabbing late Friday.

Officials said a 52-year-old man went to the hospital with four stab wounds to his mid-section. He is expected to be okay.

Investigators determined a fight broke out on 5th Avenue, and the man was allegedly stabbed by 31-year-old Bryce Baker of Manhattan.

Police said Baker also allegedly slashed the tires on a vehicle before leaving the scene.

Baker was found and arrested on aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing charges.

