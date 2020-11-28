Advertisement

Nice today, windy and colder Sunday

Cold front moves through Sunday
Cold front moves through Sunday
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunny and chilly start to our Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. By midday clouds start to increase across southern Kansas, becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Highs reaching the 50s to near 60 with light winds statewide. Tonight we may see a few sprinkles across southern Kansas through early morning Sunday.

A cold front moves through Kansas on Sunday with winds shifting to the north and becoming gusty. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible. Temperatures will be in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s most of the day. Putting up Christmas lights? Get it done today.

Expect dry weather through Wednesday with highs in the 40s and low 50s. A weak weather system moves in Wednesday night and may produce some flurries through Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 through Friday, warming into the low 50s by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds through the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 56.

Tonight: Cloudy, maybe a sprinkle or two. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then becoming sunny. Windy and colder. Wind: NW 10-30;gusty. High: 48.

Tomorrow night: Clear and cold. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 24.

Mon: High: 48 Sunny and cool

Tue: High: 51 Low: 23 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy; a few flurries overnight.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy; morning flurries.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 23 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

