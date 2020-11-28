Showers possible Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers will be possible for some overnight, then it will be sunny and windy through the rest of the weekend.

Showers will start in southwestern Kansas Saturday evening, before moving into south central Kansas overnight. These showers will linger into early Sunday morning, but they will come to an end mid-morning. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Sunday, highs will be in the 40s across the state. It will be sunny and windy, with gusts around 40-50 mph.

A cold front will move across the state, from the northwest on Sunday. Behind it, we’ll stay sunny to partly cloudy through the work week with highs in the 40s Monday through Wednesday. Our high will drop into the upper 30s on Thursday before warming back into the 40s Friday through Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: A few showers late. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: A few morning showers then sunny in the afternoon. Wind: W/N 10-30; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. Low: 24.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 47.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 24 Sunny.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 27 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.