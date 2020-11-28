Advertisement

Showers possible Saturday night

Showers will be possible for some overnight, then it will be sunny and windy through the rest...
Showers will be possible for some overnight, then it will be sunny and windy through the rest of the weekend.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers will be possible for some overnight, then it will be sunny and windy through the rest of the weekend.

Showers will start in southwestern Kansas Saturday evening, before moving into south central Kansas overnight. These showers will linger into early Sunday morning, but they will come to an end mid-morning. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Sunday, highs will be in the 40s across the state. It will be sunny and windy, with gusts around 40-50 mph.

A cold front will move across the state, from the northwest on Sunday. Behind it, we’ll stay sunny to partly cloudy through the work week with highs in the 40s Monday through Wednesday. Our high will drop into the upper 30s on Thursday before warming back into the 40s Friday through Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: A few showers late. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: A few morning showers then sunny in the afternoon. Wind: W/N 10-30; gusty. High: 49.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-25; gusty. Low: 24.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW/W 5-10. High: 47.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 24 Sunny.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 27 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
2 earthquakes in 2 days rattle parts of Wichita
A new website connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers, allowing them to shop for...
Kansan man’s website takes ‘farm to table’ to new level
(MGN)
Kansas reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Wednesday
Anna and Daniel Fenton welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth Marie into the world on Nov. 23, 2020...
Wichita woman with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby
Cause of fire at Kansas alcohol plant under investigation

Latest News

North wind gusts to 45 mph
Turning colder and windy today
Cold front moves through Sunday
Nice today, windy and colder Sunday
Weekend stats mild, then turns windy and colder
Weekend starts mild; turns windy & colder
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold, but quiet start to the day.
Bright skies, but cooler Friday