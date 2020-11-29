911 phone lines operational again in southern Kansas after outage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE, 4:45 p.m.: 9-1-1 emergency communications are operational again.

Southern counties in Kansas are reporting that their 9-1-1 emergency communications lines are down.

According to the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council, the reason for the outage is a “software conflict” and the vendor is working to fix it.

Texts to 9-1-1 are still functioning.

Sedgwick County 9-1-1 lines are also down due to the outage.

Emergency lines to call by county/city:

Andover: (316) 733-5177 ext. 0

Arkansas City: (620) 441-4444

Augusta: (316) 775-4500

Barton County: (620) 796-5600

Butler County: (316) 320-1294

Clark County: (620) 635-2802 or (620) 635-4471

Comanche County: (620) 582-2511

Cowley County: (620) 221-5447

Ford County: (620) 227-4646

Grant County: (620) 356-3500

Harper County: (620) 842-6040

Harvey County: (316) 283-0160 or (316) 283-4190

Kingman County: (620) 532-3138

Marion County: (620) 382-2144

McPherson County: (620) 245-1266

Reno County: (620) 960-6997 or (620) 960-0139

Sedgwick County: (316) 779-1399

This list will be updated as more numbers are made available.

911 - UPDATE !!! At 4:45 CDT -- 911 Centers are reporting call routing issues are being corrected; testing to... Posted by KS 911 Coordinating Council on Sunday, November 29, 2020

