911 phone lines operational again in southern Kansas after outage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE, 4:45 p.m.: 9-1-1 emergency communications are operational again.
Southern counties in Kansas are reporting that their 9-1-1 emergency communications lines are down.
According to the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council, the reason for the outage is a “software conflict” and the vendor is working to fix it.
Texts to 9-1-1 are still functioning.
Sedgwick County 9-1-1 lines are also down due to the outage.
Emergency lines to call by county/city:
Andover: (316) 733-5177 ext. 0
Arkansas City: (620) 441-4444
Augusta: (316) 775-4500
Barton County: (620) 796-5600
Butler County: (316) 320-1294
Clark County: (620) 635-2802 or (620) 635-4471
Comanche County: (620) 582-2511
Cowley County: (620) 221-5447
Ford County: (620) 227-4646
Grant County: (620) 356-3500
Harper County: (620) 842-6040
Harvey County: (316) 283-0160 or (316) 283-4190
Kingman County: (620) 532-3138
Marion County: (620) 382-2144
McPherson County: (620) 245-1266
Reno County: (620) 960-6997 or (620) 960-0139
Sedgwick County: (316) 779-1399
This list will be updated as more numbers are made available.
