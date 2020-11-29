Business owners encourage community to shop local for holidays

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s Small Business Saturday and businesses in Wichita are encouraging others to shop local this year.

The pandemic forced many Wichita shops and restaurants to shut down last spring and many are still trying to recover.

“The pandemic hit and we had to close the inside, now we’re just doing this curbside thing,” Chris Hannemann of Apollo Fermentation said.

Hanneman brews kombucha at Apollo Fermentations, which opened just a year ago.

Hanneman made an Instagram post, tagging Wichita businesses explain the economic impact shopping local this holiday season could have. The #ICTGiftCardChallenge began.

Roughly half a million people live in Sedgwick County. If half that number bought three gift cards to local restaurants for $20 each, that would total up to $15 million – which would stay in Wichita.

“Gift cards are amazing because it allows the person you’re giving it to to get whatever they want. But you’re still supporting the business in the time they need it the most,” Hanneman said.

Nne Nne Smalling owns Calabar Market, a gift shop at Revolutsia, and says when you shop local, you’re not supporting a business, you’re supporting a person.

“When you support a person in your community, they’re able to support someone else in the community,” Smalling said. “It’s just like a circle.”

With the holidays fast approaching, these business owners said this is the perfect time for the community to come together.

Many local businesses are also adapting to the challenges of the pandemic by selling their goods online and offering services like curbside pick-up.

