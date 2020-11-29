Advertisement

Cause of fire at Kansas alcohol plant under investigation

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say no one was hurt in an explosion and fire at a northeast Kansas distilling plant that was fined earlier this year over a noxious cloud of fumes that sent dozens to the hospital in 2016.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the blast happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday at MGP Ingredients Inc., which is a supplier of distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. The cause has not been determined.

Earlier this year, the company was fined $1 million for violating the federal Clean Air Act.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Generic earthquake graphic.
2 earthquakes in 2 days rattle parts of Wichita
A new website connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers, allowing them to shop for...
Kansan man’s website takes ‘farm to table’ to new level
(MGN)
Kansas reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Wednesday
Anna and Daniel Fenton welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth Marie into the world on Nov. 23, 2020...
Wichita woman with COVID-19 gives birth to healthy baby

Latest News

Business owners encourage community to shop local for holidays
Business owners encourage community to shop local for holidays
Business owners encourage community to shop local for holidays
Business owners encourage community to shop local for holidays
Marines partner with Chicken N Pickle to get gifts for children
Marines partner with Chicken N Pickle to get gifts for children
Marines partner with Chicken N Pickle to get gifts for children
Marines partner with Chicken N Pickle to get gifts for children