Chilly start to the work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wind will die down, but it’s going to be a chilly start to the workweek.

Tonight, with a clear sky, lows will drop into the teens. The wind will die down some, but we’ll still have gusts up to about 20 mph, so the wind chill will feel a little cooler than the actual temperature in the morning.

By Monday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 40s in central Kansas and the lower 50s in the west. The wind will be between 5-15 mph for most of the state with a sunny sky.

We’ll stay sunny and mild on Tuesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the lower 50s.

Our next weather maker will arrive in the middle of the week. This will bring rain Wednesday afternoon, snow Wednesday night, a rain/snow mix Thursday morning, then snow Thursday afternoon and evening. The confidence on timing and impacts with this next system is low right now, but we’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

Highs will drop into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday through Thursday. They’ll get back into the 40s Friday through the next weekend with plenty of sunshine.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15; gusty. High: 47.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 23.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S/E 5-10. High: 50.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 28 Partly cloudy with afternoon rain and overnight snow.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 26 Morning rain/snow mix, afternoon/evening snow.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 22 Sunny.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 26 Sunny.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 28 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.