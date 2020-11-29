Advertisement

Chilly start to the work week

The wind will die down, but it’s going to be a chilly start to the workweek.
The wind will die down, but it’s going to be a chilly start to the workweek.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wind will die down, but it’s going to be a chilly start to the workweek.

Tonight, with a clear sky, lows will drop into the teens. The wind will die down some, but we’ll still have gusts up to about 20 mph, so the wind chill will feel a little cooler than the actual temperature in the morning.

By Monday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 40s in central Kansas and the lower 50s in the west. The wind will be between 5-15 mph for most of the state with a sunny sky.

We’ll stay sunny and mild on Tuesday with lows in the 20s and highs in the lower 50s.

Our next weather maker will arrive in the middle of the week. This will bring rain Wednesday afternoon, snow Wednesday night, a rain/snow mix Thursday morning, then snow Thursday afternoon and evening. The confidence on timing and impacts with this next system is low right now, but we’ll keep you updated throughout the week.

Highs will drop into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday through Thursday. They’ll get back into the 40s Friday through the next weekend with plenty of sunshine.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15; gusty. High: 47.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 23.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S/E 5-10. High: 50.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 28 Partly cloudy with afternoon rain and overnight snow.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 26 Morning rain/snow mix, afternoon/evening snow.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 22 Sunny.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 26 Sunny.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 28 Sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 phone lines operational again in southern Kansas after outage
MGN Image
Man dead after stabbing in W Wichita
KHP working multi-vehicle crash in S Wichita
Cause of fire at Kansas alcohol plant under investigation
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance...
2020 holiday lights and local happenings

Latest News

Weather forecast
Bright skies, but cooler temperatures today
North wind gusts to 45 mph
Turning colder and windy today
Showers will be possible for some overnight, then it will be sunny and windy through the rest...
Showers possible Saturday night
Cold front moves through Sunday
Nice today, windy and colder Sunday