Marines partner with Chicken N Pickle to get gifts for children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Marine Corps is trying to make sure kids in need have toys for Christmas.

They partnered with Chicken N Pickle to host its first annual Skate and Donate toy drive. This is also part of the Marine’s annual Toys for Tots event

The Marines said because of the pandemic, they know this year, the need will be greater.

“It hit families hard. It hit families really hard financially and emotionally as well and we’re out here trying to get as many toys as possible because we know there’s going to be a lot more families this year that needs toys than any other year,” Staff Sgt. Tucker said.

People who donated toys got a skating pass from the restaurant to use at a later date.

