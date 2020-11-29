Turning colder and windy today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Any showers ending with clouds moving out by midday as a cold front sweeps across Kansas. Gusty northerly winds behind the cold front has prompted a Wind Advisory for central and south-central Kansas from 1 PM to 6 PM, where gusts may approach 40-45 mph. Temperatures will be in the 40s today, although winds will make it feel like the 20s and 30s most of the day. High pressure builds into the state tonight with relaxing winds and very cold temperatures. Morning lows will likely be the coldest so far this winter season- teens and low 20s. After a very cold start to Monday morning temperatures will warm into the 40s and low 50s under sunny skies and light winds throughout the day.

Tuesday looks dry and cool with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Another weather system will move out of the northern Rockies/Plains on Wednesday moving across Kansas Wednesday night through Thursday morning. A mixture of light rain and light snow are possible with some light snow accumulations possible across parts of central Kansas. Temperatures will tumble Wednesday through the end of the week with highs in the 30s and low 40s through Friday.

Next weekend looks dry and near normal for the first weekend of December.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**WIND ADVISORY 1pm-6pm**

Today: A few morning showers then becoming sunny and windy. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. High: 48.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: NW/N 15-25; diminishing. Low: 23.

Monday: Sunny, chilly. Wind: W 5-15. High: 47.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 24.

Tue: High: 49 Sunny and cool.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy, light wintry mix possible overnight.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 22 AM flurries, decreasing clouds and breezy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 25 Sunny.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

