4 things to know about holiday deliveries

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cyber Monday 2020 could be the biggest online shopping day in history. Adobe Analytics estimates that shoppers will spend at least $10.8 billion on Monday.

Those online orders have to get to customers, and couriers are ready for the rush.

Mark Inglett, spokesperson for the United States Postal Service says USPS is operating at capacity.

There are some things he would like to share with USPS customers during the busy holiday season:

Leave your porch light on. Inglett says carriers are working before sunrise and after sunset. If you’re expecting a package, leave the light on for your mail carrier. Don’t go outside to greet your mail carrier. Inglett says USPS wants to keep everyone healthy. He asks customers to allow carriers to drop off packages. “We appreciate the business, and we are excited to be your courier of choice but for this year until we get through this, how about just a wave through the window,” Inglett says. Most markets are operating seven days a week. Be prepared to bring in packages on the weekends. Carriers are also driving larger trucks to accommodate large packages. Pay attention to shipping deadlines. USPS released deadlines for customers shipping packages to friends and family by Christmas. Skip the line with Click and Ship. USPS offers packing and shipping from home for customers who would like to skip the line at the post office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.