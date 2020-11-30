Advertisement

4 things to know about holiday deliveries

(KSFY)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cyber Monday 2020 could be the biggest online shopping day in history. Adobe Analytics estimates that shoppers will spend at least $10.8 billion on Monday.

Those online orders have to get to customers, and couriers are ready for the rush.

Mark Inglett, spokesperson for the United States Postal Service says USPS is operating at capacity.

There are some things he would like to share with USPS customers during the busy holiday season:

  1. Leave your porch light on. Inglett says carriers are working before sunrise and after sunset. If you’re expecting a package, leave the light on for your mail carrier.
  2. Don’t go outside to greet your mail carrier. Inglett says USPS wants to keep everyone healthy. He asks customers to allow carriers to drop off packages. “We appreciate the business, and we are excited to be your courier of choice but for this year until we get through this, how about just a wave through the window,” Inglett says.
  3. Most markets are operating seven days a week. Be prepared to bring in packages on the weekends. Carriers are also driving larger trucks to accommodate large packages.
  4. Pay attention to shipping deadlines. USPS released deadlines for customers shipping packages to friends and family by Christmas.  
  5. Skip the line with Click and Ship. USPS offers packing and shipping from home for customers who would like to skip the line at the post office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 phone lines operational again in southern Kansas after outage
MGN Image
Wichita police identify man stabbed, killed in west Wichita
Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita
mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County

Latest News

COVID vaccine
Clinics get ready for COVID-19 vaccine nearing release
Former Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock
Former party chairman to fill out O’Donnell’s term on county commission
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves remote learning districtwide
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Clinics get ready for COVID-19 vaccine nearing release
Earthquake
Third earthquake strikes east Wichita in a few days