911 line down for about 3 hours Sunday, half of Kansas impacted

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency lines were briefly down over the weekend, an outage that affected half of Kansas. For about three hours Sunday afternoon, some were left desperately trying to figure out other ways to contact 911. Those who spoke with Eyewitness News Monday said this was their worst nightmare.

“It’s just so frightening to be in need of emergency services and not be able to get them,” said Kimberly Tennant, one Wichitan who called for emergency help during Sunday’s outage.

She was trying to get emergency crews to help with a motorcycle accident near 13th Street and the Arkansas River.

“At the scene, we were dealing with frustration with that sense of urgency and not being able to get through,” she said. “At least I was on the phone with Onstar, but we were all pretty much in a panic.”

Half of Kansas couldn’t get through to 911. In Sedgwick County, operators could see calls coming in, but couldn’t answer them. Emergency management offered a 10-digit number to contact them through social media. By 4:30 p.m., 911 was working again, about three hours after operators were first unable to answer calls.

“I’m just so sorry that this happened (Sunday). It is absolutely one of my worst nightmares and nothing that I would like to occur again,” Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee. “Definitely we’re not going to walk away from this without learning something and making sure that we are better prepared in the future and are able to answer the call whenever we need to.”

The Kansas 911 Coordinating Council said an initial diagnosis shows there was a software conflict.

“We feel the majority of our calls were being processed, but not in the normal operational manner. We have asked our industry partners, both software and hardware, to give us a root cause analysis as soon as possible,” said Michele Abbott with the Kansas 911 Coordinating Council. Communication.

Now all emergency management departments are trying to figure out how to avoid this from happening again and how to quickly get an alternate number out to the public in the event that 911 does go down.

“There were several layers of redundancies that obviously failed us (Sunday),” Forsee said. “So we are making sure that we have yet another layer built in.”

