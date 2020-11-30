Advent season arrives as churches adjust traditions in COVID-19 era

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As another holiday begins, it continues to be altered by COVID-19.

That includes some churches now adjusting their traditions to make it safer for their congregations with the start of Advent on the Christian calendar.

“Advent is everything, really. We love Easter, but without Advent of Christ becoming flesh and making his dwelling among us, we wouldn’t have much of a reason to assemble,” said Senior Pastor James Gillespie at Andover Baptist Church.

The wait till Christmas is almost over.

“This season is that time we prepare to celebrate the coming of Christ,” said Calvary United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Mike Marion.

That’s what Calvary United Methodist Church is setting up to observe Sunday, but this celebration for Christians is shaping up to be a different one than the traditions set in years past.

Senior Pastor Marion said, “It’s all about adaptability and all about creativity, which this whole year has been because of COVID.”

This year at Calvary United Methodist Church, two events that begin Advent are slightly revamped.

Their youth group’s live nativity turned into a drive-thru experience and the special Hanging of the Greens service where the congregation helps to decorate the church has been scaled back and streamed online.

“There’s been a lot of grief and a lot of anxiety, and yet, people are continuing to adapt and be creative in the midst of all this,” said Senior Pastor Marion.

He added, “I never wanted to be a TV preacher, but I found out this year I’ve become one. So, we’ve all had to learn a lot of new skills, whether it’s Zoom.”

Senior Pastor Gillespie said, “Pastors, we’re very social people. We love people, and so it is kind of a bummer at times to not be able to physically interact with your church family.”

Andover Baptist Church Senior Pastor James Gillespie said they’ll also be traditions they have this season they will likely need to forgo.

“We generally would have a Christmas breakfast for the Sunday prior to Christmas. Obviously, that’s not a wise idea,” said Senior Pastor Gillespie said.

Pastors said while it’s hard to lose some of these traditions, what’s more important now is thinking of their congregation’s health and that of each other.

“Have to realize that we’re responsible for people and ultimately, if there is somebody in our congregation that their health could be affected, then we should see them as better than ourselves,” Senior Pastor Gillespie said.

And no matter how they gather, pastors said what will not be lost is the message of Advent and the telling of the Christmas story.

Senior Pastor Marion said, “The same message whether we’re in person or online, but the message is what matters.”

“We can have joy even if we’re apart and as the church, universal there are people all around the world that I’ve never met that are brothers and sisters that one day we’ll spend eternity with each other,” said Senior Pastor Gillespie.

