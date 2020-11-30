Advertisement

Arizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden’s narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town Monday arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

Biden won Arizona by 0.3% of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He’s the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the U.S. Senate, formalizing his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday in Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 phone lines operational again in southern Kansas after outage
MGN Image
Wichita police identify man stabbed, killed in west Wichita
Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita
mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County

Latest News

COVID vaccine
Clinics get ready for COVID-19 vaccine nearing release
Former Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock
Former party chairman to fill out O’Donnell’s term on county commission
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves remote learning districtwide