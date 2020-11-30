Bright skies, but cooler temperatures today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel like the single digits in spots. Sunny skies will take our temperatures into the 40s this afternoon, but the breeze will keep the wind chill in the 30s.

Under mostly sunny skies, Tuesday looks a tad warmer before another cold front sends our temperatures tumbling into the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast models continue to develop a potential winter storm during the middle of the week. Snow possibly mixed with rain is likely starting Wednesday afternoon. Most of the precipitation should be snow on Wednesday night and Thursday (morning). While we have a good idea on when this event will happen, exactly how much snow will fall and where is still uncertain.

After the weather maker moves out, warmer weather returns this weekend. Even if we receive a blanket of snow, it will not last very long.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; breezy in the morning. Wind: NW/S 5-15. High: 47.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, milder. Wind: S/E 5-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 30.

Wed: High: 39. Low: 25. Cloudy, breezy; PM rain/snow chance.

Thu: High: 34. Low: 23. Chance of AM snow; breezy and cold.

Fri: High: 43. Low: 25. Sunny

Sat: High: 47. Low: 29. Sunny.

Sun: High: 53. Low: 32. Sunny.

