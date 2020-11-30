Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did You Feel It? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.4 magnitude quake centered around Central and Greenwich Road Monday morning. The quake was recorded at 9:11 a.m.

It was the third quake reported in east Wichita over the past few days. The Kansas Geological Survey reported a 2.7 magnitude earthquake on Thanksgiving and a 2.6 magnitude earthquake on Black Friday. Neighbors said what sounded like an explosion rattled their windows and homes.

“It sounded like a plane crash kind of close by. My husband and I just looked at each other and he said “what the heck was that?” Said Kelly Korroch, who lives in east Wichita.

Rick Miller is a scientist at the Kansas Geological Survey. He said while the tremors seem unusual there is no cause for concern right now.

“It is an area that has low-level seismicity. There’s nothing here that says that we are building towards something that’s large. These are all considered to be micro-events, and so they’re something that are not damaging level events,” said Miller.

So why all of the activity near 13th and Greenwich?

“There has to be a fault to have an earthquake. There is a fault here. Number two, we have forces that are high enough now to all of a sudden have reached the point where it moved. The fact we had three of them all about the same magnitude says that it’s a similar amount of tear is going on,” said Miller.

So far, residents we talked to said they have not noticed any damage from the earthquakes. They just hope nothing bigger happens.

