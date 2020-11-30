Five teens hurt in high-speed chase, crash in Lyon County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five teenagers face charges in Lyon County, after what authorities call an high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and Emporia Police were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle in the 2000 block of W. 6th Avenue, with that vehicle reaching speeds of 100 mph and running several traffic lights.

That vehicle crashed and rolled near the Highway 50 roundabouts.

Emergency crews were called to the scene to work with injuries and a minor vehicle fire.

The 17-year-old driver and all four passengers, ranging in age from 15 to 17 years old, suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment. All five teens are from Emporia.

Officials say criminal charges are pending.

