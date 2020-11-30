‘I want to be with my wife’: Doctor comforts patient with COVID-19 on Thanksgiving

(KWCH) - The photo of a Houston doctor consoling an elderly patient is going viral.

Dr. Joseph Varon is the Chief of Staff at United Memorial Medical Center. He said he normally allows media inside the hospital for transparency and for them to see the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thanksgiving, the humanity of coronavirus was taken to another level after a photographer captured Dr. Varon embracing a patient in the COVID unit.

Dr. Varon said when he saw the man out of his bed and trying to leave his room, he asked where the patient was going. He said the man told him that he wanted to see his wife. Dr. Varon said he grabbed the man and hugged him. He said the man started crying in his arms.

“It’s very difficult. You can imagine. You are inside a room where people come in in space suits. And, you have no communication with anyone else, only by phone, if you’re lucky. I mean, it’s very difficult. And when you are an elderly individual, it gets even more difficult because you feel like you are alone,” said Dr. Varon in an interview with CNN.

He said America is “going to see the darkest days in modern American medical history” if things don’t change fast. Dr. Varon said he’s seen his nurses crying in the middle of the day due to the onslaught of patients.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 13 million, and more than 265,000 people have died.

