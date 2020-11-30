Advertisement

Kansas adds 4,425 new cases of COVID-19 over weekend, 31 deaths

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)(David Santiago | David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
Nov. 30, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas added 4,425 new cases of COVID-19 from Friday to Monday, bringing the statewide total to 157,446. The state also reported 31 new deaths and 81 new hospitalizations. The monthly percent positivity rate for the virus is now 18.4%.

The latest numbers come as healthcare workers brace for what they believe will be a spike in COVID-19 cases. Prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, Gov. Laura Kelly urged Kansans not to gather and only celebrate with those in their own household. On Sunday, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said anyone who went against those health recommendations should assume that they were exposed and became infected. She then recommended those older than 65 get tested immediately if they develop any symptoms.

You can find a list of places to get tested for COVID-19 in and around Sedgwick County here: Where to get tested for COVID-19

If you live in another county and believe you may have been exposed to the virus, you should contact your local health department to get tested.

