Mahomes, Hill have huge day, Chiefs hold off Bucs 27-24

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns to outplay Tom Brady and lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tyreek Hill scored on receptions of 75, 44 and 20 yards, backflipping into the end zone on his second TD, and finishing with 13 catches for 269 yards. Hill’s last receptions was an 8-yarder on third-and-7 to give Mahomes an opportunity to run out the clock.

The Chiefs won their sixth straight game and clinched their seventh 10-win season in eight years under coach Andy Reid.

