Man dead after stabbing in W Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are looking for a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed in west Wichita Sunday afternoon.

A witness to the stabbing flagged down a nearby firefighter after the stabbing in the 1000 block of south Richmond.

Police said the person who died was a 32-year-old male. They got in a disturbance over property with the suspect inside a residence, where he was stabbed in the upper body. The man was dead when police arrived.

Police said that the man and victim knew each other and are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call police or Crimestoppers.

They also said there is no threat to the public.

