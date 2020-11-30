Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism spotted a mountain lion on their trail camera located in Kiowa County on Sunday.

The department posted the photo on their Facebook page. In the photo, the mountain lion is carrying a recently dead porcupine in its mouth.

According to the department, biologists spotted another mountain lion a couple of months ago in the same area, but this is the first time multiple photos of a mountain lion have been confirmed in the same area within a time frame that leads officials to believe a resident lion could be living in that area of Kiowa County.

The department said 21 mountain lions have been spotted in Kansas since 2007, all of which appear to be young lions on the move.

