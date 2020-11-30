Advertisement

Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County

mountain lion
mountain lion(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism spotted a mountain lion on their trail camera located in Kiowa County on Sunday.

The department posted the photo on their Facebook page. In the photo, the mountain lion is carrying a recently dead porcupine in its mouth.

According to the department, biologists spotted another mountain lion a couple of months ago in the same area, but this is the first time multiple photos of a mountain lion have been confirmed in the same area within a time frame that leads officials to believe a resident lion could be living in that area of Kiowa County.

The department said 21 mountain lions have been spotted in Kansas since 2007, all of which appear to be young lions on the move.

This is cool! KDWPT staff recently reviewed a trail camera photo of a mountain lion taken in Kiowa County. The adult...

Posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 phone lines operational again in southern Kansas after outage
MGN Image
Wichita police identify man stabbed, killed in west Wichita
Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita

Latest News

COVID vaccine
Clinics get ready for COVID-19 vaccine nearing release
Former Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock
Former party chairman to fill out O’Donnell’s term on county commission
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves remote learning districtwide
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Clinics get ready for COVID-19 vaccine nearing release
Earthquake
Third earthquake strikes east Wichita in a few days