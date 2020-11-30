Sedgwick County modifies contact tracing protocol

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is changing its contact tracing protocol. The goal, SCHD said, is to prioritize COVID-19 case investigations based on the level of risk for disease spread.

The health department said it will investigate cases tested by SCHD, cases from schools, cases in school-aged children not reported from schools, and cases from clusters and potential clusters, including those associated with adult care homes or congregate housing.

The health department said if you test positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for up to 10 days in isolation or at least 72 hours after your last symptoms. You are also encouraged to reach out to your close contacts, let them know they have been exposed and tell them to self-quarantine for 14 days from the last day they had contact with you.

New data on the Sedgwick County COVID-19 Dashboard shows hospitalizations nearly flat for the past week with only one person hospitalized for the virus from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30. The number of patients with coronavirus in the ICU also appears to be decreasing, having gone done by four last week. The drop was similar over the previous week dropping from 88 to 84. The hospital numbers come as the county reports 276 new cases and no new deaths. The average rate of tests coming back positive sits at 20.5%.

