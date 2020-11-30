Advertisement

Sedgwick County modifies contact tracing protocol

MGN Image
MGN Image(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is changing its contact tracing protocol. The goal, SCHD said, is to prioritize COVID-19 case investigations based on the level of risk for disease spread.

The health department said it will investigate cases tested by SCHD, cases from schools, cases in school-aged children not reported from schools, and cases from clusters and potential clusters, including those associated with adult care homes or congregate housing.

The health department said if you test positive for COVID-19, you should stay home for up to 10 days in isolation or at least 72 hours after your last symptoms. You are also encouraged to reach out to your close contacts, let them know they have been exposed and tell them to self-quarantine for 14 days from the last day they had contact with you.

New data on the Sedgwick County COVID-19 Dashboard shows hospitalizations nearly flat for the past week with only one person hospitalized for the virus from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30. The number of patients with coronavirus in the ICU also appears to be decreasing, having gone done by four last week. The drop was similar over the previous week dropping from 88 to 84. The hospital numbers come as the county reports 276 new cases and no new deaths. The average rate of tests coming back positive sits at 20.5%.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 phone lines operational again in southern Kansas after outage
MGN Image
Wichita police identify man stabbed, killed in west Wichita
Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita
mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County

Latest News

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Clinics get ready for COVID-19 vaccine nearing release
A handful of children in Central Texas have developed a rare, but serious condition after...
‘I want to be with my wife’: Doctor comforts patient with COVID-19 on Thanksgiving
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
Biden announces economic team, receives President's Daily Brief
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis.
The Biden transition accelerates, but so does the nation's COVID-19 crisis