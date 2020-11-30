Advertisement

The Arc fundraiser more important than ever for non-profit

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Every year, thousands of cars drive through The Arc’s Christmas light display.

It’s the non-profit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and in the midst of COVID-19, it’s more important to the organization than ever.

“We see a huge deficit, so this fundraiser, more than ever, is going to be huge in order for us to have a successful year and build toward next year as we hope we are going to see programs come back,” Executive Director Kevin Fish said.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the non-profit.

“We support thousands of families through hundreds of events and activities and eliminating so many of those has been really challenging,” Fish said.

With Christmas bringing much needed joy to many people in difficult times, The Arc is seeing more cars than in years past.

“When we opened on Thanksgiving, we track year to year what we do. So we can compare and see how we are on track for the year. Every night since we opened we have been up several hundreds of cars, so several hundreds of dollars each night going into the buckets which is a huge blessing for us,” Fish said.

The organization is trying to raise $180,000 this year.

“It’s really good to give back to the community especially when they do so much for us its a great way to do it safely,” a visitor said.

