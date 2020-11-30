Weather Alert - rain and snow likely in the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a winter storm could leave several inches of snow on parts of Kansas during the middle of the week. Several counties are in winter storm watches for Wednesday through early Thursday.

Skies will be mainly clear heading into Tuesday morning. Lows will fall into the 20s and highs will be close to 50 with high clouds rolling in during the afternoon.

Expect clouds to take over heading into Wednesday with chances for rain and snow developing in western Kansas early. Farther east, it may be rain mid-afternoon Wednesday for the Wichita area. Once the sun goes down for the day, it will all change to snow. Accumulations for south central Kansas could be in the 3-6 inch range, especially west of Wichita. The city itself could easily get 1-3 inches by Thursday morning. There should NOT be any ice accumulations with this storm.

Drier and calmer weather is likely to return by the end of the week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, milder. Wind: S 5-15. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 29.

Wed: High: 39 P.M. rain-snow mix, changing to all snow by evening

Thu: High: 34 Low: 30 Snow ending (1-3″) - cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 25 Sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 29 Sunny.

Mon: High: 57 Low: 33 Sunny.

