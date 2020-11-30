Advertisement

Week of November 30: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Pediatric Home Health RN/LPN | Craig Home Care | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11304555 | 28 other positions posted on KANSASWORKS

TUESDAY: Expeditor (Material Handler)  | MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. | Newton | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11334188 | One more position on KANSASWORKS Machine Operator

WEDNESDAY: Wind Turbine Field Service Technician | Alltite, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11332799

THURSDAY: Forklift Mechanic | The Berry Companies, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11334166 | 6 other positions on KANSASWORKS: Experienced Diesel Technician, Payroll Administrator, Accounting Clerk, Company Recruiter, Yard Attendant, Diesel Mechanic

FRIDAY: Public Utilities Director | City of El Dorado | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11332549 | One more position on KANSASWORKS Sanitation Lead

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

911 phone lines operational again in southern Kansas after outage
MGN Image
Wichita police identify man stabbed, killed in west Wichita
Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita
mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County

Latest News

COVID vaccine
Clinics get ready for COVID-19 vaccine nearing release
Former Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock
Former party chairman to fill out O’Donnell’s term on county commission
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves remote learning districtwide
Hunter Health Clinic in Wichita, Kansas
Clinics get ready for COVID-19 vaccine nearing release
Earthquake
Third earthquake strikes east Wichita in a few days