Wichita businesses offering Cyber Monday sales
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local businesses in the Wichita area are offering deals during Cyber Monday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s some deals that local businesses are offering Monday:
Bella Bonita Designs
Deal: 30% off store
Shop online at bellabonitadesigns.com.
Del Norte Studio
Deal: 20% off entire store
This ceramics studio based in Wichita is celebrating being feature in Drew Barrymore’s small business gift guide and offering 20% their entire store with code: DREWSHOW now through Cyber Monday.
Dead Center Vintage
Deal: 20% off
Use code CYBER20 at deadcentervintage.com.
INTRUST Bank Arena
Deal: 50% off any ticket for a performance of Cirque de Soleil “Algeria”
Buy tickets here.
Orie’s Farm Fresh
Deal: 20% off store
Get 20% off with code SHOPSMALL at oriesfarmfresh.com/shop.
For more information on what area businesses are offering online, go to VisitWichita.com.
