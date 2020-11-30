Wichita businesses offering Cyber Monday sales

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Local businesses in the Wichita area are offering deals during Cyber Monday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s some deals that local businesses are offering Monday:

Bella Bonita Designs

Deal: 30% off store

Shop online at bellabonitadesigns.com.

Del Norte Studio

Deal: 20% off entire store

This ceramics studio based in Wichita is celebrating being feature in Drew Barrymore’s small business gift guide and offering 20% their entire store with code: DREWSHOW now through Cyber Monday.

Dead Center Vintage

Deal: 20% off

Use code CYBER20 at deadcentervintage.com.

INTRUST Bank Arena

Deal: 50% off any ticket for a performance of Cirque de Soleil “Algeria”

Buy tickets here.

Orie’s Farm Fresh

Deal: 20% off store

Get 20% off with code SHOPSMALL at oriesfarmfresh.com/shop.

For more information on what area businesses are offering online, go to VisitWichita.com.

