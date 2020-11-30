Wichita Police: Woman said teens sprayed mace in attempted carjacking

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested two teenagers for robbery and battering officers on Sunday.

Around 11 a.m., officers were called to the West Way Shopping Center, located in the 2500 block of South Seneca, for an assault. When they arrived, a 50-year-old woman said two unknown males tried to steal her SUV as she was getting inside. She told police the two opened her vehicle door, sprayed her with mace, and attempted to pull her out of the vehicle. They were unsuccessful and ran from the scene.

Officers located the two juveniles running in the area. After a foot chase, both teens were arrested without incident. A 13-year-old was arrested on charges of robbery from person, simple battery, simple battery of a law enforcement officer, obstruct, possession of drug paraphernalia. A 15-year-old male was also arrested for robbery from a person, simple battery, obstruct, and runaway.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

