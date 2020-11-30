Winfield police investigate stabbing that left three people hurt, one arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield police are investigating a stabbing that left three people hurt early Saturday.

Police tell us officers were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of E. 15 around 4:30 a.m., Saturday. When they got there, they found two men who had stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the incident occurred at a nearby home on E. 13th Avenue. When officers got to that address, they received a report of a stabbing victim in the 300 block of E. 7th Avenue. When officers got to that location, they found a woman who had been hurt.

She was also taken to the hospital where she was treated and released, then taken into custody.

The woman, Medesta Howe, was booked into the Cowley County Jail on two counts of Aggravated Battery

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but there is no on-going threat to the community.

