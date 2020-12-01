Advertisement

American Red Cross need includes plasma from donors recovered from COVID-19

American Red Cross
American Red Cross
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Giving Tuesday, the American Red Cross is hoping to see more available donors step up to help give blood and save lives. The need is always great, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Red Cross is looking for convalescent plasma donors from people who have recovered from COVID-19. There are antibodies from people recovering from the virus that can be used to help others who are battling COVID-19. To be eligible to be a convalescent plasma donor, you must have a verified COVID-19 test, must be feeling healthy, and must be at least 14 days symptom-free.

“A plasma donation looks a bit different in that you give the blood and we put it through a special machine and we pull out the plasma, and then we return the other red cells and platelets and a little saline back to your body,” said American Red Cross Regional Executive for Blood Services Michelle Jantz.

The Red Cross said one plasma donation can help up to four people. If you’re eligible to help and would like to be a convalescent plasma donor, you can sign up here: SIGN UP TO GIVE COVID-19 CONVALESCENT PLASMA.

You can find further information on donating blood or giving a monetary donation to the American Red Cross on the organization’s website.

