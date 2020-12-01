WPD: Driver of stolen car killed in crash in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead after police say he crashed a stolen car while being chased by officers early Tuesday morning.

Police tell us the vehicle was reported stolen earlier this morning. Officers found that vehicle around twenty minutes later and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off. Police gave chase.

That chase ended at Meridian and MacArthur, when the car struck another car in the intersection, then struck a utility pole.

Police say the driver of the stolen car was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities have not said anything about the identity of the man who died.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.

As of 8:30 a.m., Meridian is closed from MacArthur to I-235. Police expected that area to be closed for a while as police investigate.

