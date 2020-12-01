Advertisement

WPD: Driver of stolen car killed in crash in S. Wichita

MacArthur and Meridian Crash
MacArthur and Meridian Crash(KWCH)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead after police say he crashed a stolen car while being chased by officers early Tuesday morning.

Police tell us the vehicle was reported stolen earlier this morning. Officers found that vehicle around twenty minutes later and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off. Police gave chase.

That chase ended at Meridian and MacArthur, when the car struck another car in the intersection, then struck a utility pole.

Police say the driver of the stolen car was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities have not said anything about the identity of the man who died.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate the crash.

As of 8:30 a.m., Meridian is closed from MacArthur to I-235. Police expected that area to be closed for a while as police investigate.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves remote learning districtwide
Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita
mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
MGN Image
Sedgwick County modifies contact tracing protocol
Five teens hurt in high-speed chase, crash in Lyon County

Latest News

Raise My Hand
Wichita organization receives $1,200 to help sex trafficking victims rebuild
Hutch COVID unit
Inside look at the COVID-19 unit at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
A patient room inside the COVID-19 floor at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center gives first-hand look at COVID-19 challenges hospitals face
Guidelines if you attended Thanksgiving gathering
Health officials brace for COVID-19 surge from Thanksgiving gatherings