Advertisement

It’s Giving Tuesday: How will you give back?

#GivingTuesday
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time,...
The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.(Source: GivingTuesday.org/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tuesday is a good day to do good amid tough times if you’re able to help.

It’s Giving Tuesday.

The day, founded in 2012, encourages people to do good around the world by giving their time, talents and treasure.

If you’re able, consider donating money to a cause important to you or start a Facebook fundraiser for a nonprofit group.

To volunteer, you can connect with nonprofit groups in your community or use VolunteerMatch or Points of Light to find virtual and in-person opportunities near you.

And you can help transform your community by lending your voice to advocate for the causes you care about.

Find more information on the Giving Tuesday website.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves remote learning districtwide
MacArthur and Meridian Crash
WPD: Driver of stolen car killed in crash in S. Wichita
Weather Forecast
Warmer today, but a big winter storm headed our way
Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita
A patient room inside the COVID-19 floor at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center gives first-hand look at COVID-19 challenges hospitals face

Latest News

The Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County helps children through crises with assistance from...
Child Advocacy Center needs help supporting ‘comfort dog’ program
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Wichita police ask for the public's help in cracking down on catalytic converter thefts.
Wichita police make plea to public in response to spike in catalytic-converter thefts
The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus