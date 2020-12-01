Advertisement

Former party chairman to fill out O’Donnell’s term on county commission

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Republican leaders on Monday chose a replacement for the county commission seat previously held by Michael O’Donnell. Monday night, a group of precinct committee members elected former Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock to serve out the remainder of O’Donnell’s term, which concludes in January.

O’Donnell resigned earlier this month after the Sedgwick County district attorney ruled that he could force O’Donnell out over the now-former county commissioner’s involvement in a false attack ad against then-Wichita-mayoral candidate Brandon Whipple and his efforts to shift blame for the attack ad onto Glasscock.

