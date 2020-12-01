Services available to help Wichita elementary parents with move to remote learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The decision by Wichita Public Schools to move all of its elementary-school students to remote learning is a decision that many support, but also one that leaves some parents scrambling, trying to figure out who can watch their kids while they go to work. On Tuesday, Eyewitness News looked into services that are available to help.

Following the school board’s decision Monday night, Mattress Hub owner Ryan Baty posted on Facebook to let parents working for him know the business will work with them.

“We’ll set up a desk in the back of our showrooms or at the desk with them and allow them to go through the instruction, the school instruction with their kids,” Baty said. “We’re just going to make this an environment where their kids are welcomed.”

He added, “I have little kids. I have an eight-year-old, a six-year-old, and a four-year-old and we live in the Maize District and been doing this for a couple weeks now. I see the pressure that it puts on my household. I just don’t want my staff to try to balance what do I do with my job, what do I do with my kid. How do we do this? I want them to know that we’re here to help.”

As workplaces try to adjust to the school board’s decision, so are daycares and tutors, as parents are in a rush to find a place for their children who, for at least the next few weeks, won’t be at school.

“They’re just a wreck and I’m you know, ‘calm down, this won’t last forever, we’re going to get through this,’” said PJ Patrice Fields, who ran an at-home daycare Play 2 Learn for 26 years and recently left the industry to start a new career. The decision by Wichita Public Schools has reopened her doors with childcare.

“I’ll set up little tables and cubbies to where each child has their own space. I’ll have to monitor them and just check on them,” she said. “I know tech support is going to be big.”

Fields said starting Wednesday, she already has four children signed to come to her and she has room for a few more. She said her service costs about $160 a week but is willing to work with families on the cost.

DeAnna Jefferson founded Lighthouse Tutoring Services. She’s also offering a place where students who are learning remotely can come when parents are at work.

“What I’m offering is a safe place, a quiet place for their students to come with their laptops and their lunch so that they can stay engaged with their teacher throughout the day so that they’re actually doing school the way that remote learning is supposed to work,” said DeAnna Jefferson with Lighthouse Tutoring Services.

She currently has 10 students enrolled and plans to expand the service to twice as many.

Jefferson said, “Just because we’re remote learning, doesn’t mean that learning stops. I just feel like it can work. It can work. If the parents buy into it, then the kids will buy into it. It is what it is right now.”

As the transition begins for several thousand students, she said the most important step parents can take to help their children succeed is just to talk with them.

“It’s going to be challenging, but I think if we all work together, we can really get through this,” Fields said.

To learn more about Play 2 Learn Daycare at 316-613-9455.

Fields said the cost is about $160 a week but is willing to work with families on the costs.

To learn about Lighthouse, visit their Facebook page.

Jefferson says the cost of the service is $20 a day.

