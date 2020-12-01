Tuesday marks day Rosa Parks stood up for civil rights by sitting down

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - December 1 honors Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks. In 1955, Parks was sitting in the “colored” section of a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, on her way home from work.

The city allowed bus drivers to assign seats in those days, but they weren’t allowed to require passengers to give up their seats once they were seated. Still, when the bus filled up,m the driver told Parks to stand so white passengers could sit. When she refused, police arrested her.

That one act of defiance got the attention of activists like Martin Luther King, Jr., who helped organize a bus boycott in the city. The boycott lasted several months and devastated the city’s transportation system. It also helped thrust civil rights into national headlines and is credited with helping to eventually end segregation.

Parks was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1996. She died in 2005 at the age of 92. She was the first woman and just the second Black person to lie state at the U.S. Capitol rotunda.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.