USD 259 discusses move to district-wide remote learning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state’s largest school district goes fully remote with the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education’s vote to at least temporarily take elementary-school students out of the classroom. Wichita middle and high schoolers already have been learning remotely since the school year began in September, but some elementary students have been going to school and learning in-person. Starting this week, that changes with district-wide remote learning.

With the secondary (middle school and high school) students already learning from home and that option already being there for elementary students, the Wichita school district said it’s prepared to make the full transition to remote learning a smooth one. Elementary teachers will take attendance Wednesday morning and after lunch where they’ll assign math and language arts assignments. By Friday, elementary students in Wichita Public Schools will have their first full day of remote learning.

The decision to go fully remote is one the United Teachers of Wichita union has been looking forward to as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Sedgwick County.

“As they said at the board meeting (Monday) night, we have over 1,100 employees out on quarantine. We can’t staff our schools with that many on quarantine,” UTW President Kimberly Howard said.

With remote learning, teachers who would be out because of exposure or have tested positive for COVID-19, but are asymptomatic will still be able to teach. This isn’t the first time Wichita Public Schools has gone to remote learning for all of its students. In March, all schools across Kansas were forced to make the switch. Wichita Public Schools said it’s learned a lot since then and has the resources and expertise to transition more smoothly this time.

“We now have our electronic devices. We have teams. We’ve sort of honed the craft of teaching virtually,” Howard said. “We also have a lot of teachers that have been teaching MySchool Remote since the beginning of the school year. They’re going to be the biggest help.”

Howard said she knows teachers want to be in the classroom with their students, but first, the community needs to do its part to make sure that’s safe to continue. Most elementary students in Wichita received their laptops for remote learning before Thanksgiving break. If not, they should have brought one home from school on Tuesday (Dec. 1). If you’re the parent of an elementary school student in the Wichita school district and your child still doesn’t have a laptop, you should contact your child’s school as soon as possible so that you can feel out the acceptance form and the school can get your child the device they’ll need for learning from home.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.