Advertisement

Warmer today, but a big storm headed our way

Weather Forecast
Weather Forecast(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another clear, but cold morning across Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will soar into the 50s this afternoon. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds today as a weather maker heads our way.

A developing winter storm will move into the state tomorrow. Snow mixed with rain is likely starting Wednesday afternoon. Most of the precipitation should be snow on Wednesday night and Thursday (morning).

The heaviest snow will fall over central Kansas where 3-6″ is possible by Thursday morning. Lighter amounts are expected in the Wichita area, probably an inch or two, but a slow and messy morning commute is expected on Thursday.

After the weather maker moves out, warmer weather returns this weekend. Even if we receive a blanket of snow, it will not last very long.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, milder. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy; rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 39.

Tomorrow Night: Rain/snow mix changing to snow. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 29.

Thu: High: 34. Low: 23. Breezy with snow, mainly in the morning.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 25. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 50. Low: 27. Sunny.

Sun: High: 51. Low: 32. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 55. Low: 33. Sunny and mild.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves remote learning districtwide
Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita
mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
MGN Image
Sedgwick County modifies contact tracing protocol
Five teens hurt in high-speed chase, crash in Lyon County

Latest News

Winter storm watch for south central Kansas midweek.
Weather Alert - rain and snow likely in the Plains
Weather forecast
Bright skies, but cooler temperatures today
The wind will die down, but it’s going to be a chilly start to the workweek.
Chilly start to the work week
North wind gusts to 45 mph
Turning colder and windy today