Warmer today, but a big storm headed our way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another clear, but cold morning across Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will soar into the 50s this afternoon. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds today as a weather maker heads our way.

A developing winter storm will move into the state tomorrow. Snow mixed with rain is likely starting Wednesday afternoon. Most of the precipitation should be snow on Wednesday night and Thursday (morning).

The heaviest snow will fall over central Kansas where 3-6″ is possible by Thursday morning. Lighter amounts are expected in the Wichita area, probably an inch or two, but a slow and messy morning commute is expected on Thursday.

After the weather maker moves out, warmer weather returns this weekend. Even if we receive a blanket of snow, it will not last very long.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, milder. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE/N 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy; rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 39.

Tomorrow Night: Rain/snow mix changing to snow. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 29.

Thu: High: 34. Low: 23. Breezy with snow, mainly in the morning.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 25. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 50. Low: 27. Sunny.

Sun: High: 51. Low: 32. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 55. Low: 33. Sunny and mild.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.