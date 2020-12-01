Weather Alert - rain and snow headed to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a winter storm is still expected to bring a mix of rain and snow to Kansas heading into Wednesday and Thursday. An impact on travel conditions is likely as early as Wednesday night.

Wednesday morning should start cloudy with some light snow in western Kansas. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s to start the day, with highs reaching the upper 30s for western Kansas and possibly into the 40s farther east. Rain is expected to start mid-afternoon across central and south-central Kansas, and then change to snow late Wednesday night. The wintry weather should taper off by 10 a.m. Thursday with heaviest accumulations west of Wichita with 3-6 inches possible. Around Wichita, a couple of inches look possible. North of I-70, there shouldn’t be much snow at all.

Sunshine returns for the end of the week and a gradual warm-up should put us back in the 50s by Friday and the weekend.

We didn't change our snowfall forecast - still thinking most will fall Wednesday night and wrap up by mid-morning Thursday. #kswx pic.twitter.com/A6yoXfK656 — Ross Janssen (@KWCHRoss) December 1, 2020

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE/NE 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 40.

Tomorrow night: Rain/snow mix changing to snow. Wind: NE/N 10-20. Low: 31.

Thu: High: 36 AM snow ending (1-3″); mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 26 Sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 29 Sunny.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 30 Sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 33 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.