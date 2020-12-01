Wichita restaurant teams up with U.S. Marine Corps to collect toys for children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s a feel-good story we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Wichita’s Chicken N Pickle teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps to help collect toys for children this year. The restaurant hosted its first “Skate and Donate” toy drive over the weekend to collect toys for the Marines’ annual Toys for Tots program.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.