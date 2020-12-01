Advertisement

Wichita restaurant teams up with U.S. Marine Corps to collect toys for children

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s a feel-good story we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Wichita’s Chicken N Pickle teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps to help collect toys for children this year. The restaurant hosted its first “Skate and Donate” toy drive over the weekend to collect toys for the Marines’ annual Toys for Tots program.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school board approves remote learning districtwide
Residents feel earthquake in east Wichita
mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
MGN Image
Sedgwick County modifies contact tracing protocol
Five teens hurt in high-speed chase, crash in Lyon County

Latest News

MacArthur and Meridian Crash
WPD: Driver of stolen car killed in crash in S. Wichita
Raise My Hand
Wichita organization receives $1,200 to help sex trafficking victims rebuild
Hutch COVID unit
Inside look at the COVID-19 unit at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
A patient room inside the COVID-19 floor at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center gives first-hand look at COVID-19 challenges hospitals face
Guidelines if you attended Thanksgiving gathering
Health officials brace for COVID-19 surge from Thanksgiving gatherings