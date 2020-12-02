Child Advocacy Center needs help supporting ‘comfort dog’ program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita nonprofit requests that outreaches of support on “Giving Tuesday” go to the dogs. The Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County needs help supporting its comfort dog program. The CAC currently has Remi who started his emotional-support role early this year. The CAC plans to add another four-legged companion to its staff next summer.

“We’re really looking forward to the kids having the opportunity to bond with the dogs, to have something warm and comfortable sitting beside the child, to be used in both therapy and advocacy programs when the children are oftentimes under a lot of stress,” said CAC Executive Director Diana Schunn.

The CAC is hoping to raise $5,000 to train another comfort dog to work with Remi. You can find the option to donate to the comfort dog program on the CAC’s Facebook page.

“Research shows that children who have spent as little as one week’s time with an emotional support animal like Rmi saw a decrease in trauma effects by 82 percent,” the CAC reports on its website, citing the Journal of Evidence-based Socal Work.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.