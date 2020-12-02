County commissioner uses personal experience with COVID-19 to push for expanded rapid testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County commissioner is using his personal experience with COVID-19 to push for expanded rapid testing in Sedgwick County. During a virtual staff meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Pete Meitzner revealed that he’s tested positive for the virus.

Meitzner said he’d felt ill since last week and decided that he, his wife and his daughter needed to get tested Monday morning. Meitzner, his wife, and his daughter got a saliva test and had results within hours. That rapid testing, he said, is something in which everyone in the county should be able to have.

“I can’t urge enough for us to go to the rapid-testing results,” Meitzner said.

He said he can’t imagine going 24 hours not knowing the result after testing for COVID-19. His family tested negative. Meitzner’s positive test is the second confirmed on the Sedgwick County Commission. Commissioner Jim Howell tested positive for the virus in October.

