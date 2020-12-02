COVID-19 continues to stretch Wichita’s major hospitals thin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once it becomes available, healthcare workers likely will be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Sedgwick County. Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Medical Center both are on the verge of being overwhelmed if COVID-19 hospitalizations increase. If healthcare workers are out because they have to quarantine, staffing will become an even bigger issue than it is at the hospitals where resources already are strained.

“I know the hospitals are still just packed and they’re very anxious about if the number of cases per week was to persist, it would just be a crisis,” Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns said.

Via Christi hopes that it has enough staff and bed space to handle its current number of patients.

“Here in the last couple of days, we’re seeing maybe a little bit more patients coming in. But so far, we’re doing okay,” Ascension Via Christi Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sam Antonios said.

But with the holidays and colder months approaching, they fear another spike is coming.

“Space is probably the easier thing to handle, but just the staffing -- each hospital has some of their staff out because they’re in quarantine,” Dr. Minns said.

That’s why a vaccine will likely go to healthcare workers first. That could come as early as this month. But it’ll likely be months before Sedgwick County can get enough vaccine for everyone.

‘We’re not the only ones that want it. Europe’s wanting it, other countries around the world are asking for it,” Dr. Minns said. “So I’m hopeful we at least get some.”

He said that means we’re in a waiting mode and in the meantime, it’s important to continue wearing masks in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing to help keep COVID-19 numbers down and hospitals from exceeding capacity.

While the vaccine won’t be an immediate fix, Dr. Minns said the pandemic’s end is finally in sight.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.