Deadly crash kills 1, seriously injures another in Pratt

PRATT, Kan. (KWCH) - A man has died in a crash in Pratt overnight Tuesday.

The man, Gregory Hettmansberger, was driving westbound on US54 when he hit a dead, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Another person in the car was seriously injured.

The car was then disabled and sitting sideways in the roadway when another car that was also going westbound struck them on the side.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

