Hutchinson Regional Medical Center nearing capacity to treat COVID-19 patients

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas
Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson Regional Medical Center is nearing its capacity to treat patients with COVID-19. The hospital said it cared for a record 48 COVID-19 patients over the weekend. It is also full in its ICU and running out of space in its COVID-19 ward while running low on equipment like ventilators.

Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Vice President Chuck Welch said some patients may have to be transported out of Hutchinson to larger communities.

“These are situations we used to talk about as worst-case scenarios that are actually playing out right now,” Welch said. “That is what I’m nervous about.”

Hutchinson’s main hospital is also dealing with a staffing shortage as at least 35 employees are out sick while others are quarantined. The Kansas Hospital Association predicts 44 percent of the state’s hospitals will face staffing shortages this week.

